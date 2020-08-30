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SHOOTING LASERS AT CLOUDS TO CREATE LIGHTNING #WEATHERWARFARE LIVE!! #ANALYSIS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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181 views • August 30, 2020
News report and weather forecast with Mike Morales
HURRICANE LAURA -- FIRES

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In every chem cloud is a silver lining .. not in every one but sometimes we get a break

10,000 anti-lockdown protesters gather in London to claim coronavirus is ‘a hoax’

https://metro.co.uk/2020/08/29/anti-lockdown-protesters-calling-coronavirus-hoax-gather-london-13195529/
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environmentchemtrailsclimatehurricanesweathergeo-engineeringtornadosfiresseismic activity iy
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