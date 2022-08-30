We Must Unite - Dr. Mark Trozzi

Monday, August 29th, 2022 Live Stream

Guest: Dr. Mark Trozzi (August 16th, 2022)





A Canadian medical doctor, Dr. Mark Trozzi has been practicing Emergency Medicine for the past twenty-five years. Graduating in 1990 from the University of Western Ontario, he is an Advanced Trauma Life Support professor with the College of Surgeons of America, and holds teaching positions at Sunnybrook Health Sciences in the Advanced Life Support Department, as well as with both Queen’s University and the University of Ottawa. On call in multiple emergency units during the Covid-19 pandemic, including an ER designated specifically for Covid-19, he now refuses to participate in practices he considers unethical and unscientific, that have been imposed by Covid-19 policies. He currently dedicates himself full time to research, public education and activism, and is an active member of Take Action Canada and Canada Health Alliance. His written and video material can be found at www.drtrozzi.org.





Other organizations he works with:

www.worldcouncilforhealth.org

www.takeactioncanada.ca

www.vaccinechoicecanada.ca





TWO PAGE - FINAL NOTICE TO PEOPLE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Instructions.for.Sept11.Letter.docx

French version: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/AVIS.FINAL.French.Template.for.Sept.11.2022.docx





-->For monitoring purposes, after you file this notice, send an email to [email protected] and let us know by who and what police department you have delivered the Final Notice to.









www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?