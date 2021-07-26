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Secretary of State Candidate RINO Michelle Ugenti Files False Police Report • Has Gateway Pundit Reporter Arrested For Harassment! (2021-7-25)
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230 views • July 26, 2021
This fool tried to address a Trump Rally and thought she could get away with it, but she was booed right off the stage, reduced to a stammering mess just repeating “we the people” over and over and tossing her hair back and forth and adjusting the microphone left to right, right to left... RINO Malfunction! Help me George Soros, what do I do now? Abort! Abort!
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