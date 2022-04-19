DeSantis Threatens to Hold Twitter’s Board of Directors Accountable for Breaching Fiduciary Duty

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The Florida governor then threatened to hold Twitter’s Board of Directors accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty by activating a “poison pill” to thwart Elon Musk’s attempted acquisition of the company.
The leftists at Twitter don’t support free speech and would rather see the company suffer than allow the Constitutional right on their platform.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) threatens Twitter after it activated “poison pill” plan to prevent Elon Musk’s acquisition:
“We’re gonna be looking at ways the state of Florida potentially can be holding these Twitter board of directors accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty.”
Read article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/ron-desantis-threatens-hold-twitters-board-directors-accountable-breaching-fiduciary-duty/