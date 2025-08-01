HARVESTED ALIVE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The organ donation system is under intense scrutiny after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to investigate America’s organ procurement practices. The probe uncovered alarming findings, including nearly 30% of reviewed cases showing serious concerns—ranging from neurological signs inconsistent with organ donation eligibility to a shocking 28 patients who may not have been deceased at the time their organs were harvested.
#OrganDonation #OrganHarvesting #MedicalEthics #TransplantScandal