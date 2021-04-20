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Su-57 is here | Russian 5th gen jet enters service
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85 views • April 20, 2021
RT - 26 Dec 2020
It has taken over twenty years for this moment to come, but it finally did - the long-awaited mass production of Russia’s 5th generation jet fighter Su-57 is coming to the Russian military! RT’s Yulia Shapovalova has this Special Report.
It has taken over twenty years for this moment to come, but it finally did - the long-awaited mass production of Russia’s 5th generation jet fighter Su-57 is coming to the Russian military! RT’s Yulia Shapovalova has this Special Report.
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