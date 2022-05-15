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AZOV (Nazi) - Part II - Short Documentary - English subtitles - 051522
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91 views • May 15, 2022
AZOV. PART II
The beginning of the "combat" path of the "Azov" unit was outlined in the previous remark. And as it was announced earlier, in the second part you will learn about the crimes of the Azov Battalion in Mariupol.
In the new video:
- assault on the headquarters of the DPR in Mariupol by Azov fighters under the leadership of Biletsky;
- the emergence of a secret prison at the Mariupol airport, known as the "Library";
- the inglorious flight of volunteer fighters from Ilovaisk;
- informational and financial support of the regiment from government agencies.
The story about Azov does not end there! In the next video, you will learn about foreigners in the battalion, about Nazi views, and about the frankly criminal background of the "elite" division of the National Guard. Do not miss it!
The beginning of the "combat" path of the "Azov" unit was outlined in the previous remark. And as it was announced earlier, in the second part you will learn about the crimes of the Azov Battalion in Mariupol.
In the new video:
- assault on the headquarters of the DPR in Mariupol by Azov fighters under the leadership of Biletsky;
- the emergence of a secret prison at the Mariupol airport, known as the "Library";
- the inglorious flight of volunteer fighters from Ilovaisk;
- informational and financial support of the regiment from government agencies.
The story about Azov does not end there! In the next video, you will learn about foreigners in the battalion, about Nazi views, and about the frankly criminal background of the "elite" division of the National Guard. Do not miss it!
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