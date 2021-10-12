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EXPOSING Data Manipulation at the CDC
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50 views • October 12, 2021
Lead researcher, Dr. Henry Ealy, previews breaking research and gives an important call to action
https://informedchoicewa.org/news/vaers-updates-from-dr-henry-l-ealy/
Don't forget to check out the following links mentioned in this important interview (which we encourage you to share widely):
1) Breaking News: Oregon legislators file for a Federal Grand Jury Investigation
2) COVID-19 Data Collection, Comorbidity & Federal Law: A Historical Retrospective
3) The Problems With PCR Testing Why Public Officials Shouldn’t Base Restrictions On PCR Tests
4) COVID-19: Restoring Public Trust During A Global Health Crisis
5) Register for COVID CON 2021
Don't forget to register for COVID CONFERENCE 2021, STARTING OCTOBER 14TH HERE. Get free access for the kick off day!
https://www.covidcon21.com/index.php/free-special-guest-pass/
You are invited to attend an exciting in-person and online event, the COVID CON ‘21 SOLUTION SUMMIT, kicking off October 14th, 15th & 16th from the Church of Glad Tidings in Live Oak, California!
https://informedchoicewa.org/news/vaers-updates-from-dr-henry-l-ealy/
Don't forget to check out the following links mentioned in this important interview (which we encourage you to share widely):
1) Breaking News: Oregon legislators file for a Federal Grand Jury Investigation
2) COVID-19 Data Collection, Comorbidity & Federal Law: A Historical Retrospective
3) The Problems With PCR Testing Why Public Officials Shouldn’t Base Restrictions On PCR Tests
4) COVID-19: Restoring Public Trust During A Global Health Crisis
5) Register for COVID CON 2021
Don't forget to register for COVID CONFERENCE 2021, STARTING OCTOBER 14TH HERE. Get free access for the kick off day!
https://www.covidcon21.com/index.php/free-special-guest-pass/
You are invited to attend an exciting in-person and online event, the COVID CON ‘21 SOLUTION SUMMIT, kicking off October 14th, 15th & 16th from the Church of Glad Tidings in Live Oak, California!
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