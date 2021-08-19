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Dr Richard Fleming MUST WATCH - Drops Massive Facts and Data on the Virus _
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203 views • August 19, 2021
This is a long piece but it is most definitely essential to your Informed Consent in your decision to take the injection or not.
Doctor Richard Fleming is hosted by Dr David Clements, 'The Professor's Record' originally aired April 14, 2021.
Dr. Fleming has 52 years experience in the medical profession as a nuclear cardiologist, and is a chief authority on how the Covid-19 experimental drug vaccines are not only deadly, but can forever change the human body. We discuss the origins of Covid-19, whether its purpose was that of a biological weapon, and whether the three major experimental drugs being forced upon the world's populations are crimes against humanity. Fleming's details only but confirm Dr David Martin's Patent details showing the same origins of this chimeric virus.
Do not go past listening to this if you have any regard for your health or the health of those loved ones around you. And please visit each of their websites as there is so much other data and information that will empower you to make a reasoned decision.
CREDIT Doctor Richard Fleming and Doctor David Clements "The Professor's Record"
www.flemingmethod.com/defense
www.theprofessorsrecord.com/
Doctor Richard Fleming is hosted by Dr David Clements, 'The Professor's Record' originally aired April 14, 2021.
Dr. Fleming has 52 years experience in the medical profession as a nuclear cardiologist, and is a chief authority on how the Covid-19 experimental drug vaccines are not only deadly, but can forever change the human body. We discuss the origins of Covid-19, whether its purpose was that of a biological weapon, and whether the three major experimental drugs being forced upon the world's populations are crimes against humanity. Fleming's details only but confirm Dr David Martin's Patent details showing the same origins of this chimeric virus.
Do not go past listening to this if you have any regard for your health or the health of those loved ones around you. And please visit each of their websites as there is so much other data and information that will empower you to make a reasoned decision.
CREDIT Doctor Richard Fleming and Doctor David Clements "The Professor's Record"
www.flemingmethod.com/defense
www.theprofessorsrecord.com/
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