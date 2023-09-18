God’s word is clear, he will NOT give people understanding who turn away from the teaching of the spirit. The being weaned from the milk and drawn from the breasts, means the opening teaching of the spirit described in Proverbs 1:23, turning at painful reproofs.





Keep this channel on the air, please support at:

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html

or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos





929. To Whom Shall God Teach Knowledge? (9-12-23)





Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy



