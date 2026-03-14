Andrew's Call 14 March 2026

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This is a continuous call for EVERYBODY to come out from hiding under the radar and making a 'people power' presence. HUMANITY is calling us all to make a stand in the hundreds of thousands. This need is only increasing. We have to push back and follow the courageous example of Marian's dad, Marian Vagner a war hero as a child.