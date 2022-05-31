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"A CLOSER LOOK AT SIN"- PT 1 [A STUDY OF SIN AND REPENTANCE- HEAR GOD'S VIEWS ON THINGS!!]
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862 views • May 31, 2022
This video is an in-depth teaching on sin and repentance (as God showed using a married couple as the example)- how the terrible situations we "hear about on the news" actually happen. Men and women need to be wise concerning the devil, we must LEARN THE WAYS the devil exploits the gap, [i.e. provocation, pride, spiritual attacks etc] to cause tragedy in our lives. THIS IS PART 1 OF A 2-PART TEACHING.
Please listen closely to the different aspects-
Why is Sin not addressed more?
How does the devil use everyday situations to lead us to sin?
A LIVE LOOK AT HOW IT HAPPENS - A MARRIAGE IN DISREPAIR
A Word of Wisdom to Women
The Purpose of Adam and Eve
God's LOVE Is To Warn Of TRUTH!
Holiness Is YOUR RESPONSIBILITY
Rise Of A POWERFUL Militant Female (Demonic) Movement
The Terrible Pressure Of A Lust-Filled Culture On Women & Girls
Thank you for visiting The Master's Voice.
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I know the words I've shared in this video are clear, just as I also know people will still come here saying "So are you supporting violence to women" or this or that. I always say, if people can listen to what I'm actually saying, not what the internal filters in their ears and heart tell them I said- these videos can be useful to them. What I said is clear, so please read the description under this video for full disclosure and understanding of what I said. Thank you.
Video mentioned about the devil outworking the Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IFDIRNkBwQ
Please listen closely to the different aspects-
Why is Sin not addressed more?
How does the devil use everyday situations to lead us to sin?
A LIVE LOOK AT HOW IT HAPPENS - A MARRIAGE IN DISREPAIR
A Word of Wisdom to Women
The Purpose of Adam and Eve
God's LOVE Is To Warn Of TRUTH!
Holiness Is YOUR RESPONSIBILITY
Rise Of A POWERFUL Militant Female (Demonic) Movement
The Terrible Pressure Of A Lust-Filled Culture On Women & Girls
Thank you for visiting The Master's Voice.
----------------------------------------------------------------
I know the words I've shared in this video are clear, just as I also know people will still come here saying "So are you supporting violence to women" or this or that. I always say, if people can listen to what I'm actually saying, not what the internal filters in their ears and heart tell them I said- these videos can be useful to them. What I said is clear, so please read the description under this video for full disclosure and understanding of what I said. Thank you.
Video mentioned about the devil outworking the Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IFDIRNkBwQ
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