The Prince Charles Prophecy by Henry Gruver

The late Henry Gruver's website is: https://henrygruver.org/

You can see more of his videos at this Youtube channel: Henry Gruver Dreams



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8U7cq9-vq07yr7oIHUputF87bQQtvyhy

Henry Gruver has one of the most amazing testimonies I have ever heard. If you want to be encouraged and blessed go watch his other videos. He actually had an experience in which God showed him the fallen angels that are chained under the Vatican in Rome! He also clinically died and visited heaven. On the way there he was privileged to go past the planets. He had asked God as a youngster to be allowed to view the planets and he got his wish! When telling his testimony of what he saw he told people that Saturn's rings consisted of flying ice. Much later on Scientists did indeed discover that Saturn's rings consisted of ice, but Henry had already known this due to his spirit leaving his body and traveling through space.

