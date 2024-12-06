IECV NV #443 - 👀 The Little Hurt House Sparrow 🐥Who Passed Away Later😢 7-28-2017

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a little baby House Sparrow that was hurt some how i don't know if it was it's parents or a cat or something else i just know that it got hurt i tried to watch out for it for a few hours trying to get it to trust me so i could help it but it just would not let me get close enough to catch it so i could try to help it all i could do was through bread out and tried some seed to but it would not eat the seeds only the bread later i found it dead it was a sad day...If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "👍👍👍 Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' 👀 See You In The Next Video...🐥
#IECV #Naturevideos #IEnjoyCreatingVideos
#HouseSparrows #BabySparrow
