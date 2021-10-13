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Construction workers in Melbourne, Vic, Australia protest against mandatory jab requirements. 21st September 2021. 1 of 5.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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30 views • October 13, 2021
Construction workers in Melbourne protest against mandatory Covid jab requirements imposed by the communist Andrews govt.
Marching on the office of the CFMEU, Australia's biggest trade union, on 21st September, 2021.
Astonishingly, the union bosses backed the government!
Turning against their own members and siding with the communists.
Ugly scenes ensued outside the union HQ and also in the surrounding streets with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the protesting construction workers and injuring many.
While a massive throng of protesters blocked the West Gate Bridge and one of Melbourne's busiest freeways.

Please watch following videos -
https://youtu.be/pCIWfRmZ-Ww

https://youtu.be/cB_0_QXKgEw

From;
https://youtube.com/c/AviYeminiOzraeli

&
https://youtube.com/c/RealRukshan

Please see here for a 6 hr+ live feed of the day from the Real Rukshan;
https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/d41d8cd9/572417687290324/

"F*ck the Jab!" God Bless Australia!

Thousands of angry protesters shutdown a highway in Melbourne, as police struggled to get a grip on the massive demonstration - using rubber bullets and tear gas.

State Premier Dan Andrews condemned the "terrible behavior" as the West Bridge Gate was shutdown in manic scenes.

The industry has been suspended for two weeks, as workers fight back against mandatory Covid vaccines"
https://t.me/georgenews

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