Things Aren't Going To Get Better And They're Not Even Going To Stay The Same. Khabbalists, Freemasons, and The Coming Destruction

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The evil of the khabbalists (adherents to ancient babylonian satanic religion) manifested in modern day secret societies like Skull and Bones and the Freemasons. These hate God, and His creation-humankind. The destruction of the Georgia Guidestones happened yesterday, giving one pause in some measure. And if you're new to defensive weaponry I give another quick rundown on a TEOTWAKI battery and calibers. Time to make the move to food independence, water independence and stock up on self defense needs for sure. "The world has hated Me, it will hate you also..."-John 15:18. PS-I meant to say the evangelist in FLA is being held for running guns, but said "drugs" by mistake.