Giovanni Hidalgo, the revolutionary conga master. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico into a musical family, Giovanni absorbed many influences from drum set, traditional Afro-Cuban music, jazz, and world music. As a teenager, he burst upon the scene in Puerto Rico and then in New York, blowing minds everywhere with his unprecedented technical command, incredible musicianship, humor, and spirit.

This virtuosic Latin jazz track erupts with blistering conga artistry—double and triple hand strokes weaving into syncopated Afro-Caribbean patterns and funky bass, Percussive interplay from bongos, cowbell, timbales, and batá drums enriches the groove, Jazz horns and nimble keys improvise atop, the ensemble sculpting shifting layers, always attentive to unity and harmonic flow, Each percussive color is painted thoughtfully, elevating the composition’s dynamic, genre-blurring character