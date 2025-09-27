© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Giovanni Hidalgo, the revolutionary conga master. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico into a musical family, Giovanni absorbed many influences from drum set, traditional Afro-Cuban music, jazz, and world music. As a teenager, he burst upon the scene in Puerto Rico and then in New York, blowing minds everywhere with his unprecedented technical command, incredible musicianship, humor, and spirit.