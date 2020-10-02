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Covid19 Talk with Dr. Richard Fleming
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187 views • October 02, 2020
Dr. Richard Fleming is a Physicist-Nuclear Cardiologist-Biologist-Chemist-Psychologist. He is the author of The Inflammation and Cardiovascular Disease Theory. He has conducted 52 years of research, covering diagnostic testing, and treatment on a variety of health care diseases including heart disease, cancer, and CoVid-19.
We discuss Covid19 and some of the negligence that is occurring in the medical field in regards to Covid19.
https://fmtvdm.wixsite.com/fhhi-omnific/the-fmtvdm-patent
Please consider supporting a censored independent journalist. https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
We discuss Covid19 and some of the negligence that is occurring in the medical field in regards to Covid19.
https://fmtvdm.wixsite.com/fhhi-omnific/the-fmtvdm-patent
Please consider supporting a censored independent journalist. https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
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