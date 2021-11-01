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Episode 172 - The Truth About January 6
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158 views • November 01, 2021
Do you remember the incident at the Capitol on January 6, 2021? According to some tone deaf, historically ignorant, prominent Democrats, it was "a day that will live in infamy"; worse than September 11, Pearl Harbor, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
The truth about the incident itself is a lot less dramatic than the low-life Democrats depict it. But how the incident is being exploited by these power-hungry whores is another story.
The truth about the incident itself is a lot less dramatic than the low-life Democrats depict it. But how the incident is being exploited by these power-hungry whores is another story.
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