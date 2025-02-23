BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

King Buffalo’s Scott Donaldson - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 557
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 2 months ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Scott Donaldson, drummer of the heavy psychedelic rock band, King Buffalo, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Jr Parks. King Buffalo is currently supporting their newest single, Balrog.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 26, 2025

Location - Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH KING BUFFALO:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/kingbuffaloband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/kingbuffaloband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/kingbuffaloband

FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.

Keywords
digital tour busgear mastersking buffaloking buffalo digital tour busking buffalo gear mastersking buffalo gearking buffalo rigking buffalo interviewking buffalo bandking buffalo musicscott donaldson drummerscott donaldson drum kitscott donaldson drum setscott donaldson drumsking buffalo drummerking buffalo drum kitking buffalo drum setking buffalo drumsking buffalo psychedelic rockking buffalo heavy rockking buffalo heavy psych rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:25Drum Kit

02:10Drumheads

04:29Cymbals

05:34Hardware

06:03Drumsticks

06:22Throne

06:48Mixer

07:44Miscellaneous

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy