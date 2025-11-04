To understand the situation in Rodinsk, located north of Pokrovsk on a key highway - the small town is simultaneously being bombed by both Russian and Ukrainian aviation.

The Russian army has already taken about 85% of Pokrovsk, claims the German from Bild Julian Repke.

"There are no signs that the Ukrainian 'counteroffensive' in the north of the city is changing the situation on the ground," he writes.

More about Pokrovsk:

The Ukrainian GUR commented on their operation in Pokrovsk for the first time.

They stated that the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate continue to operate "in one of the important areas of the city of Pokrovsk from the point of view of frontline logistics."

"After a successful airborne operation, the GUR special forces, who took certain positions, broke through a ground corridor and additional special unit forces joined," the GUR stated.

Adding:

The USA will conduct a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, tomorrow.

Adding:

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to tighten the encirclement ring of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Kupyansk area, reports the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Adding:

Iran will resume cooperation with the USA only if Washington stops supporting Israel, — the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Americans sometimes say they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is impossible as long as the USA continues to support the cursed Zionist regime, maintain military bases, and interfere in the region's affairs."

🐻Despite not calling the Empire the Great Satan this time, the message is perfectly clear - Iran will not bow down to pathetic attempts by the USA and its vasals. It doesn't have to.