© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G - Sydney's Smart Cell Lamp Posts - Radiation EXPOSED!!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • June 26, 2020
In this video ,through Sydney's busiest high street, showing you the compelling evidence of the high readings.
To put it in context, walking down George Street of Sydney with their hidden cell every few steps, gives out as much radiation as putting your head constantly 10cm away from an AC Wifi router.
To put it in context, walking down George Street of Sydney with their hidden cell every few steps, gives out as much radiation as putting your head constantly 10cm away from an AC Wifi router.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.