PREPARE NOW! (REJECT THE MARK OF THE BEAST 666)

The Mark of the Beast (666) is coming and we need to prepare ourselves spiritually RIGHT NOW if we are going to reject it. If you really want to know how to avoid the Mark of the Beast, this video is for you!

The mark of the beast chip is just around the corner, and too many people are not prepared for the strong temptation that they will face when it is finally implemented. There are some serious spiritual and practical preparations we need to make beforehand.

This video covers 5 spiritual preparations we need to make if we hope to refuse the Mark of the Beast. Please take them seriously.