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Destruction of a German Leopard 1A5 tank using FPV drones over fiber-optic cable in the Alekseevo-Druzhkovka area
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The destruction of a German Leopard 1A5 tank using FPV drones over fiber-optic cable in the Alekseevo-Druzhkovka area.

Adding, more from Rybar:

FPV Production Sets Records📝
but we need even more

Amid the intensification of Ukrainian drone strikes across the entire front line, particularly in Novorossiya and the Donbas, one question increasingly comes up: where are the Russian drones and why does so-called Ukraine have superiority in this component.

In fact, FPV production in Russia also sets records: First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated that Russia can produce over 15,000 FPV drones per day. In 2023, this volume shipped in a month; now production has increased significantly.

📌And these words are not far from the truth. Scaling up assembly allowed supplies to the Russian Armed Forces to be replenished, and more importantly – to reduce production costs. Russian military personnel can effectively produce up to 15,000 FPV drones per day. But there's a catch.

🖍Quality leaves much to be desired. The effectiveness rate of FPV at the line of contact is catastrophically low. The main type of FPV being procured is something like a VT-40, since everything is made on the principle of "we need more cheap drones". The numbers grow, but the results don't.

🚩A classic example is one of the episodes in the Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka area in the DNR, where recently FPV operators struck a Leopard 1A5 tank. This was only achieved after deploying eight FPV drones against a tank not equipped with active protection.

🏳️The AFU has a major advantage in the form of Starlink over the new regions and Crimea, as well as full-scale support from the Western defense industry, which ensures the production and refinement of drones for the AFU – just in March, new workshops were commissioned in so-called Ukraine, which increased the number of UAVs launched.

❗️The conclusion in this situation is simple: we definitely shouldn't rest on statistics, because as production increases, quality must be remembered. A working system is needed that determines which drone to buy and which not to, with an emphasis on real combat experience.

The opponent has implemented such a system through the Brave One cluster, which serves as a kind of aggregator for drone products. If we increase the production of UAVs that are cheaper but not particularly effective, then there will be no point in large numerical indicators.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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