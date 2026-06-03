The destruction of a German Leopard 1A5 tank using FPV drones over fiber-optic cable in the Alekseevo-Druzhkovka area.

Adding, more from Rybar:

FPV Production Sets Records📝

but we need even more



Amid the intensification of Ukrainian drone strikes across the entire front line, particularly in Novorossiya and the Donbas, one question increasingly comes up: where are the Russian drones and why does so-called Ukraine have superiority in this component.



In fact, FPV production in Russia also sets records: First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated that Russia can produce over 15,000 FPV drones per day. In 2023, this volume shipped in a month; now production has increased significantly.



📌And these words are not far from the truth. Scaling up assembly allowed supplies to the Russian Armed Forces to be replenished, and more importantly – to reduce production costs. Russian military personnel can effectively produce up to 15,000 FPV drones per day. But there's a catch.



🖍Quality leaves much to be desired. The effectiveness rate of FPV at the line of contact is catastrophically low. The main type of FPV being procured is something like a VT-40, since everything is made on the principle of "we need more cheap drones". The numbers grow, but the results don't.



🚩A classic example is one of the episodes in the Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka area in the DNR, where recently FPV operators struck a Leopard 1A5 tank. This was only achieved after deploying eight FPV drones against a tank not equipped with active protection.



🏳️The AFU has a major advantage in the form of Starlink over the new regions and Crimea, as well as full-scale support from the Western defense industry, which ensures the production and refinement of drones for the AFU – just in March, new workshops were commissioned in so-called Ukraine, which increased the number of UAVs launched.



❗️The conclusion in this situation is simple: we definitely shouldn't rest on statistics, because as production increases, quality must be remembered. A working system is needed that determines which drone to buy and which not to, with an emphasis on real combat experience.



The opponent has implemented such a system through the Brave One cluster, which serves as a kind of aggregator for drone products. If we increase the production of UAVs that are cheaper but not particularly effective, then there will be no point in large numerical indicators.