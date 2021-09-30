© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 39: September 30, 2021
Follow
4
Share
Report
1010 views • September 30, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has seen 810 days with 22 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 36.8 days), when we should have seen 44.35 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (fourteen in 436 days, one every 31.14 days). Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 31 reveals a descending activity trend (4, 3, 2, 1, 1, 1) that has restarted and expected to repeat over the next six weeks. Then, 35 of the 5-mag quakes marks the eighteenth 30+ value for 2021, which happened nine times in 2020. Weeks 23-29 for the 2021 Black Star orbit cycle mark the first time we have seen 33+ of the 5-magnitude earthquake events for nine consecutive weeks.
--
News:
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Fountains Form in Park
Submitted by Kathline
https://www.westhawaiitoday.com/2021/09/29/hawaii-news/volcano-update/kilauea-once-again-erupting/
--
ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ "We Got Them. Fact Check This!" ALL NEW WHISTLEBLOWER INFO
Submitted by Terral
On September 30, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9c9e7922-5290-4591-a60e-0311b2cdf957
https://renz-law.com/vaccine-injury-death-tracking-system/
--
Be very careful about what you wish for... Those living in Noah's day were singing and dancing leading up to their destruction like you will be proclaiming "Peace and Safety!." 1Thessalonians 5:1-5.
Dakota Report: http://www.citizeninvestiga... (read Operations Section)
The Covid PlanDemic being rolled out right now was planned long before anyone here was born. The notion that "We Got Them" is beyond ridiculous. You are being lulled to sleep by a false sense of security, when the sheeple are being maneuvered in the beast's mouth as we speak in preparation for being swallowed whole!
The good news is that the highly sophisticated binary biological weapon runs and hides when under attack by Ivermectin and other antiviral treatments. The bad news is that the bioweapon is no virus and not even a retrovirus and these treatments are by no means a cure. The second half of the binary bioweapon will be released and everyone with the dormant herald strain (first half) will be killed by cytokine storm immune-system overreaction and hemorrhagic fever by the recombinant strain within seven days of the herald-mutagen-recombinant strain infection.
Keep Weight Chart doses of high quality Nano Silver (particle size 5 nanometers and smaller) in your system for neutralizing the bioweapon threats. Get more information at https://www.terral03.com if interested.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has seen 810 days with 22 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 36.8 days), when we should have seen 44.35 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (fourteen in 436 days, one every 31.14 days). Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 31 reveals a descending activity trend (4, 3, 2, 1, 1, 1) that has restarted and expected to repeat over the next six weeks. Then, 35 of the 5-mag quakes marks the eighteenth 30+ value for 2021, which happened nine times in 2020. Weeks 23-29 for the 2021 Black Star orbit cycle mark the first time we have seen 33+ of the 5-magnitude earthquake events for nine consecutive weeks.
--
News:
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Fountains Form in Park
Submitted by Kathline
https://www.westhawaiitoday.com/2021/09/29/hawaii-news/volcano-update/kilauea-once-again-erupting/
--
ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ "We Got Them. Fact Check This!" ALL NEW WHISTLEBLOWER INFO
Submitted by Terral
On September 30, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9c9e7922-5290-4591-a60e-0311b2cdf957
https://renz-law.com/vaccine-injury-death-tracking-system/
--
Be very careful about what you wish for... Those living in Noah's day were singing and dancing leading up to their destruction like you will be proclaiming "Peace and Safety!." 1Thessalonians 5:1-5.
Dakota Report: http://www.citizeninvestiga... (read Operations Section)
The Covid PlanDemic being rolled out right now was planned long before anyone here was born. The notion that "We Got Them" is beyond ridiculous. You are being lulled to sleep by a false sense of security, when the sheeple are being maneuvered in the beast's mouth as we speak in preparation for being swallowed whole!
The good news is that the highly sophisticated binary biological weapon runs and hides when under attack by Ivermectin and other antiviral treatments. The bad news is that the bioweapon is no virus and not even a retrovirus and these treatments are by no means a cure. The second half of the binary bioweapon will be released and everyone with the dormant herald strain (first half) will be killed by cytokine storm immune-system overreaction and hemorrhagic fever by the recombinant strain within seven days of the herald-mutagen-recombinant strain infection.
Keep Weight Chart doses of high quality Nano Silver (particle size 5 nanometers and smaller) in your system for neutralizing the bioweapon threats. Get more information at https://www.terral03.com if interested.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
retrovirusnanoparticleswuhanforced vaccinationsterralterral03food crisiscovid-19nanosilverfort detrickcontact tracingmrnabuy nano silverblackstargain-of-functionhiv insertsbnt162b2fema camps internmentlee merrittreplication inhibitorolympics 2019nasa future warfaregraphene oxidedelta variantcatch bus program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.