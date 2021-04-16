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Catherine Austin Fitts and Polly Tommey - DEATH IS NOT THE WORST THING THAT CAN HAPPEN
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1459 views • April 16, 2021
Autism Media Channel: Polly Tommey and Catherine Austin Fitts discuss the Family Financial Disclosure Form
Polly Tommey and Catherine Austin Fitts discuss navigating the post-COVID world.
Related Reading:
Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections
https://pandemic.solari.com/family-financial-disclosure-form-for-covid-19-injections/
The Autism Trust
https://www.theautismtrust.org.uk/
Solari Special Report: VAXXED II: The People’s Truth with Polly Tommey
https://home.solari.com/solari-special-report-vaxxed-ii-the-peoples-truth-with-polly-tommey/
Let’s Go to the Movies: March 12, 2020 – Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth
https://home.solari.com/lets-go-to-the-movies-march-12-2020-vaxxed-ii-the-peoples-truth/
Vaxxed’s Official Website
https://www.vaxxed.com/
Polly Tommey and Catherine Austin Fitts discuss navigating the post-COVID world.
Related Reading:
Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections
https://pandemic.solari.com/family-financial-disclosure-form-for-covid-19-injections/
The Autism Trust
https://www.theautismtrust.org.uk/
Solari Special Report: VAXXED II: The People’s Truth with Polly Tommey
https://home.solari.com/solari-special-report-vaxxed-ii-the-peoples-truth-with-polly-tommey/
Let’s Go to the Movies: March 12, 2020 – Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth
https://home.solari.com/lets-go-to-the-movies-march-12-2020-vaxxed-ii-the-peoples-truth/
Vaxxed’s Official Website
https://www.vaxxed.com/
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