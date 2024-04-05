Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice Part 2a: Peeling Back The Layers – Exoteric Deceptions
channel image
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
7 Subscribers
15 views
Published 16 hours ago

In this monocast, Scott drills down the layers of the Matrix and how the Matrix is used to deceive and keep us participating in Satan’s game.

**********

Links for this episode:

An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/

I'm Proud To Be An American Lyrics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ox4IRQVGsBU

The Global Evil Agenda – Insights from Alex Newman https://rumble.com/v1y2xcu-the-global-evil-agenda-insights-from-alex-newman.html

Medicare official reveals how nursing homes have treated residents amid COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwyIFj5hHbk

Disease X-Files https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmraxDbusdc

COMMS DOWN! ASYMMETRIC WARFARE... AND WHAT COMES NEXT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Fd1ydC6c6g

They Live (1988) - Seeing the Truth Scene (2/10) | Movieclips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjw_DuNkOUw&t=71s

Dr David Martin to EU Parliament: Corona Virus Is a Bioweapon & Greatest Crime Against Humanity in World History https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-to-eu-parliament-corona-virus-is-a-bioweapon-greatest-crime-against-humanity-in-world-history/

Tom Renz calls for investigation of HOSPITAL MURDERS during COVID-19 pandemic – Brighteon.TV https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-23-renz-calls-investigation-hospital-murders-covid-pandemic.html

Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design! Part 6: How? The American Dream https://rumble.com/v3q8eur-medical-murder-is-the-1-cause-of-death-in-the-u.s.-by-design-part-6-how-the.html

An Inconvenient Religion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTYqrlUMsBg

Layers of Deception https://rumble.com/v4fmtwc-layers-of-deception.html

Sound of Freedom https://www.amazon.com/Sound-Freedom-Jim-Caviezel/dp/B0B7DKH62L

"THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO I EVER MADE" - END TIMES PRODUCTIONS https://rumble.com/v471aj3-the-most-important-video-i-ever-made-etp.html

Former Head of the Los Angeles FBI Ted Gunderson explaining which forces are behind the world's.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggnJWfKJNzY

Oklahomans rally at State Capitol advocating for medical freedoms and reform https://okcfox.com/news/local/oklahomans-rally-at-state-capitol-advocating-for-medical-freedoms-and-reform-state-representative-justin-jj-humphrey-covid19-pandemic-coronavirus-medical-professionals-oklahoma-lawmaker-covid-vaccine

Inside the Darién Gap | AGENDA 2030 MASS MIGRATION PLAN EXPOSED https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUklrX2dVk4

Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/

LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/

Outline - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vtn4dis00hd6l6c9ekx4k/OUTLINE-Part-2a-Peeling-Back-the-Layers-Show-Notes.pdf?rlkey=1wc6itbcoshwsg5kpvunammzp&dl=0

Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/23uj10r4rk366eo73huwi/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-2a.pptx?rlkey=1o2mop5ov11vx774ohydjtnuv&dl=0

Matrix Revealed Flowchart - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/a8n6dp8zun2q27yjq0yre/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart-1.pdf?rlkey=fvwubarammvub1keaaf1or336&dl=0

Deceiving with Pharmakeia for 6000 years - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/tlism4s0vrx7be9d2xkez/Deceiving-with-Pharmakeia-for-6000-years-Flowchart-3.pdf?rlkey=ighmfmqlgnjtgdlyzn7wlm0fp&dl=0

***************

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
illusion of choicescott scharamatrix revealed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket