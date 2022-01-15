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BASES2014 David Griffin Alien Nano Toys War on Consciousness
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119 views • January 15, 2022
David Griffin a deep mine researcher and experiencer, who was part of the Ammach project and lectured at its first conference in 2012. David is well known for exposing the Black Goo story with his research of Alec Newald. He has spoken at Nexus Conferences, and he speaks at this 1st international Bases Conference held at Marlborough College, Ellis Theatre. This is the 3rd and final day.
David continues his deep research and is on Telegram.
David continues his deep research and is on Telegram.
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