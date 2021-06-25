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Former DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf Weighs in on Border Crisis (PART 1)
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30 views • June 25, 2021
Kamala Harris will be traveling to El Paso, Texas to tour the southern border, more than 90 days since being appointed border czar. One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with former Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary and America First Policy Institute’s Chair of Homeland Security and Immigration, Chad Wolf, to get his take on the matter.
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