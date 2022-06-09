What Will Change For You And Me If The US Is Invaded

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NC Scout on Podbean....Radiocontra.podbean.com
More talk about possible/impending simultaneous invasion by Russia and China. If that happens, survival will require reducing one's world to basic survival elements like shelter, food, water, self defense/protection, sanitation and medicine/first aid.
Shop for survival items at The Brighteon Store:
https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831
Great day to you and God bless.