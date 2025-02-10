"Fishin' Hole" - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

"Fishin' Hole" is a gentle country lullaby that drifts along like a lazy stream, celebrating the quiet bliss of a man, his loyal dog, and a peaceful day casting lines at their secret spot.



🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁

Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969

© Music and Lyrics, Copyright Protected.