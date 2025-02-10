"Fishin' Hole" - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Fishin' Hole" is a gentle country lullaby that drifts along like a lazy stream, celebrating the quiet bliss of a man, his loyal dog, and a peaceful day casting lines at their secret spot.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
