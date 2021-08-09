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UK Column News - 9th August 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 9th August 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/vkwnyw-uk-column-news-9th-august-2021.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with UKC News for 9th August 2021.
00:27 - IPCC Report Code Red Warning
Sources:
*************
IPCC AR6 Report: - https://bit.ly/3Cucasl
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/37wFMr0
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3CyjNxW
RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3yBhaJk
Ft Article: - https://on.ft.com/37tZx2h
Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvEkcH
Alok Sharma Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/3xt8pjg
Alok Sharma Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3xt8UKa
Alok Sharma Tweet 003: - https://bit.ly/3yGgUbW
Alok Sharma Tweet 004: - https://bit.ly/3lH0f4u
Alok Sharma Tweet 005: - https://bit.ly/3rVXiy0
Alok Sharma Tweet 006: - https://bit.ly/37qg9Ik
Alok Sharma Tweet 007: - https://bit.ly/3istWV9
WSJ Article: - https://archive.is/4LSrq
Gary Gensler Statement: https://bit.ly/3ikVuvk
Mark Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2VyfdyD
Climate Related Deaths: - https://bit.ly/2XcWoSD
Facts4EU.Org Stats: - https://bit.ly/3fKcBoG
GCIG Report: - https://bit.ly/3iyfWJf
MET Office Data: - https://bit.ly/3iw9bYn
17:17 - Do Not Question Science Because That's Unscientific Apparently
Sources:
************
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/0yxk0
SMC About: - https://bit.ly/37vacK8
SMC Funding: - https://bit.ly/3ixnEmS
Wellcome Trust 10 principles: - https://bit.ly/3ixuadt
29:54 - We Can't Trust Medical Claims Anymore
Sources:
*************
WDDTY Article: - https://bit.ly/3lN9G2y
35:34 - Emails From UK Column Members
37:06 - Nicola Sturgeon's Slopey Shoulders
Sources:
**************
IT Article (Title Change): - https://bit.ly/3s0fff2
40:35 - The Italians Refuse To Play Divide and Conquer
Sources:
**************
N+R Article: - https://bit.ly/37vhBZW
41:46 - No Safety or Any Other Data But Booster Roll Out Anyway
Sources:
************
Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3lPHf3Q
P&J Article: - https://bit.ly/3iv1B0a
44:25 - RT Propaganda Nonsense To Falsely Accuse People Of Extremism
Sources:
*************
RT Article: - https://archive.is/hDLVP
49:01 - Glasgow Rat Infestation
Sources:
*************
G&W Article: - https://cutt.ly/dQYPCyO
49:59 - Nippy Digs A Deeper Hole
53:00 - Drug Related Deaths In the UK
Sources:
**************
ONS Report: - https://bit.ly/3xD7Mn7
Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3CGAPu2
56:11 - Payment Processor's Purchase An Indulgence
Sources:
*************
PPNR Article: - https://bit.ly/3s1fS7W
58:54 - Apple Expands Child Protection It claims
Sources:
**************
Apple Article: - https://cutt.ly/nQY2a0H
Australian Dreft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3CzjL8Y
01:05:19 - Beware COVID Doublespeak
Sources:
************
YP Article: - https://cutt.ly/uQY2Qeo
ICL Article: - https://bit.ly/3fMp3V1
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/4Bs1T
IFS Report: - https://cutt.ly/0QY8n5u
Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/vkwnyw-uk-column-news-9th-august-2021.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with UKC News for 9th August 2021.
00:27 - IPCC Report Code Red Warning
Sources:
*************
IPCC AR6 Report: - https://bit.ly/3Cucasl
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/37wFMr0
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3CyjNxW
RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3yBhaJk
Ft Article: - https://on.ft.com/37tZx2h
Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvEkcH
Alok Sharma Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/3xt8pjg
Alok Sharma Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3xt8UKa
Alok Sharma Tweet 003: - https://bit.ly/3yGgUbW
Alok Sharma Tweet 004: - https://bit.ly/3lH0f4u
Alok Sharma Tweet 005: - https://bit.ly/3rVXiy0
Alok Sharma Tweet 006: - https://bit.ly/37qg9Ik
Alok Sharma Tweet 007: - https://bit.ly/3istWV9
WSJ Article: - https://archive.is/4LSrq
Gary Gensler Statement: https://bit.ly/3ikVuvk
Mark Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2VyfdyD
Climate Related Deaths: - https://bit.ly/2XcWoSD
Facts4EU.Org Stats: - https://bit.ly/3fKcBoG
GCIG Report: - https://bit.ly/3iyfWJf
MET Office Data: - https://bit.ly/3iw9bYn
17:17 - Do Not Question Science Because That's Unscientific Apparently
Sources:
************
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/0yxk0
SMC About: - https://bit.ly/37vacK8
SMC Funding: - https://bit.ly/3ixnEmS
Wellcome Trust 10 principles: - https://bit.ly/3ixuadt
29:54 - We Can't Trust Medical Claims Anymore
Sources:
*************
WDDTY Article: - https://bit.ly/3lN9G2y
35:34 - Emails From UK Column Members
37:06 - Nicola Sturgeon's Slopey Shoulders
Sources:
**************
IT Article (Title Change): - https://bit.ly/3s0fff2
40:35 - The Italians Refuse To Play Divide and Conquer
Sources:
**************
N+R Article: - https://bit.ly/37vhBZW
41:46 - No Safety or Any Other Data But Booster Roll Out Anyway
Sources:
************
Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3lPHf3Q
P&J Article: - https://bit.ly/3iv1B0a
44:25 - RT Propaganda Nonsense To Falsely Accuse People Of Extremism
Sources:
*************
RT Article: - https://archive.is/hDLVP
49:01 - Glasgow Rat Infestation
Sources:
*************
G&W Article: - https://cutt.ly/dQYPCyO
49:59 - Nippy Digs A Deeper Hole
53:00 - Drug Related Deaths In the UK
Sources:
**************
ONS Report: - https://bit.ly/3xD7Mn7
Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3CGAPu2
56:11 - Payment Processor's Purchase An Indulgence
Sources:
*************
PPNR Article: - https://bit.ly/3s1fS7W
58:54 - Apple Expands Child Protection It claims
Sources:
**************
Apple Article: - https://cutt.ly/nQY2a0H
Australian Dreft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3CzjL8Y
01:05:19 - Beware COVID Doublespeak
Sources:
************
YP Article: - https://cutt.ly/uQY2Qeo
ICL Article: - https://bit.ly/3fMp3V1
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/4Bs1T
IFS Report: - https://cutt.ly/0QY8n5u
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