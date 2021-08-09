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UK Column News - 9th August 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 9th August 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/vkwnyw-uk-column-news-9th-august-2021.html

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with UKC News for 9th August 2021.

00:27 - IPCC Report Code Red Warning

Sources:
*************

IPCC AR6 Report: - https://bit.ly/3Cucasl

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/37wFMr0

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3CyjNxW

RTE Article: - https://bit.ly/3yBhaJk

Ft Article: - https://on.ft.com/37tZx2h

Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvEkcH

Alok Sharma Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/3xt8pjg

Alok Sharma Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3xt8UKa

Alok Sharma Tweet 003: - https://bit.ly/3yGgUbW

Alok Sharma Tweet 004: - https://bit.ly/3lH0f4u

Alok Sharma Tweet 005: - https://bit.ly/3rVXiy0

Alok Sharma Tweet 006: - https://bit.ly/37qg9Ik

Alok Sharma Tweet 007: - https://bit.ly/3istWV9

WSJ Article: - https://archive.is/4LSrq

Gary Gensler Statement: https://bit.ly/3ikVuvk

Mark Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2VyfdyD

Climate Related Deaths: - https://bit.ly/2XcWoSD

Facts4EU.Org Stats: - https://bit.ly/3fKcBoG

GCIG Report: - https://bit.ly/3iyfWJf

MET Office Data: - https://bit.ly/3iw9bYn

17:17 - Do Not Question Science Because That's Unscientific Apparently

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/0yxk0

SMC About: - https://bit.ly/37vacK8

SMC Funding: - https://bit.ly/3ixnEmS

Wellcome Trust 10 principles: - https://bit.ly/3ixuadt

29:54 - We Can't Trust Medical Claims Anymore

Sources:
*************

WDDTY Article: - https://bit.ly/3lN9G2y

35:34 - Emails From UK Column Members

37:06 - Nicola Sturgeon's Slopey Shoulders

Sources:
**************

IT Article (Title Change): - https://bit.ly/3s0fff2

40:35 - The Italians Refuse To Play Divide and Conquer

Sources:
**************

N+R Article: - https://bit.ly/37vhBZW

41:46 - No Safety or Any Other Data But Booster Roll Out Anyway

Sources:
************

Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3lPHf3Q

P&J Article: - https://bit.ly/3iv1B0a

44:25 - RT Propaganda Nonsense To Falsely Accuse People Of Extremism

Sources:
*************

RT Article: - https://archive.is/hDLVP

49:01 - Glasgow Rat Infestation

Sources:
*************

G&W Article: - https://cutt.ly/dQYPCyO

49:59 - Nippy Digs A Deeper Hole

53:00 - Drug Related Deaths In the UK

Sources:
**************

ONS Report: - https://bit.ly/3xD7Mn7

Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3CGAPu2

56:11 - Payment Processor's Purchase An Indulgence

Sources:
*************

PPNR Article: - https://bit.ly/3s1fS7W

58:54 - Apple Expands Child Protection It claims

Sources:
**************

Apple Article: - https://cutt.ly/nQY2a0H

Australian Dreft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3CzjL8Y

01:05:19 - Beware COVID Doublespeak

Sources:
************

YP Article: - https://cutt.ly/uQY2Qeo

ICL Article: - https://bit.ly/3fMp3V1

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/4Bs1T

IFS Report: - https://cutt.ly/0QY8n5u
Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingvaccineunchild abusepandemicco2adlverdictpaypaljabipccalarmismcoronaviruscovidfossil fuelwilfred wong
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