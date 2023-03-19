Hyperdimensional hacking

Hyperdimensional physics is a term that refers to a branch of physics that explores the possibility of higher dimensions beyond our three-dimensional reality. According to some sources, hyperdimensional physics was a topic of interest for some of the founders of modern physics, such as Riemann, Kelvin, Maxwell and Hamilton, who proposed models of matter and energy based on vortex atoms and hyperspatial geometries. However, this field was largely abandoned by mainstream science in favor of other theories such as relativity and quantum mechanics. Some proponents of hyperdimensional physics claim that it can explain various phenomena that are otherwise anomalous or mysterious, such as astrophysical energy sources, scalar weapons, weather modification and UFOs.

