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John Young - Apollo 12
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55 views • May 25, 2022
https://t.me/elena_porubin/5331 | "John Young of Apollo 12 was asked to get his hand on a Bible and swear he was actually on the moon.
See for yourself how he reacted." | "And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon." Revelation Chapter 9, 11 - https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-Chapter-9/#21
See for yourself how he reacted." | "And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon." Revelation Chapter 9, 11 - https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-Chapter-9/#21
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