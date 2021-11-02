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Dark Winter: China Tells Citizens to Stockpile Food and Necessities Now
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613 views • November 02, 2021
Today on TruNews, the Chinese communist government told its citizens to stockpile food and basic necessities in case of an emergency. The prepper notification was made by Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce. The government agency also urged local officials to stabilize food prices. The notice to stockpile food and necessities before this year’s winter sparked speculation in China and around the world about the motivation for the unusual announcement. Rick Wiles digs into this story and considers the possibilities.
Later, a fully vaccinated passenger is found dead of COVID on an overnight flight from Turkey to Germany. NYC employees and firefighters are risking their jobs to stand up against the vaccine jab.
In our final segment, Rick looks at the governor’s race about race in Virginia, as he looks at the influencer pushing critical race theory and vaccines for kids.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/2/21
Later, a fully vaccinated passenger is found dead of COVID on an overnight flight from Turkey to Germany. NYC employees and firefighters are risking their jobs to stand up against the vaccine jab.
In our final segment, Rick looks at the governor’s race about race in Virginia, as he looks at the influencer pushing critical race theory and vaccines for kids.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/2/21
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