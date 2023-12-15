‘It all stinks’: Piers Morgan on Hunter Biden’s controversies

Sky News host Australia Piers Morgan has discussed the latest on the Biden family’s controversies with Fox News host and author Brian Kilmeade. It comes after Hunter Biden defied a Republican congressional subpoena to testify in a closed-door hearing following the US House approving an impeachment inquiry into his father President Joe Biden’s business dealings. “It all stinks,” Mr Morgan said. “If you swapped Hunter Biden for Donald Trump Jr, can you imagine anyone who is currently defending Hunter and Joe Biden about this, defending the Trumps? Absolutely not. “They would be begging for blood.”







