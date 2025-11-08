BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Customized Chicken Feed Production Line | RICHI Machinery Official Video
Are you looking for a smarter way to produce high-quality chicken feed?

With over 30 years of feed machinery experience, RICHI Machinery provides Customized Chicken Feed Production Lines designed to meet the needs of every poultry farmer and feed mill.


From crushing, mixing, pelletizing to cooling and packaging — every step is optimized for efficiency, nutrition, and profitability.

Whether you raise broilers, layers, or breeder chickens, RICHI can tailor the feed formulation and production capacity (from 500 kg/h to 30 T/H) to fit your business perfectly.


🔥 Highlights:

✅ Fully automated production — save labor and increase output

✅ High feed conversion rate — improve growth and reduce costs

✅ Custom design — adapt to your raw materials and farm size

✅ Global installation and after-sales support

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

                      https://richipelletizer.com/chicken-feed-production-line-in-uzbekistan/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867

