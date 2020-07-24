Police State

Police Stateby Stanley Jay TuckerLay Down Your Arms!Turn in Your Weapons!Stay in Your Homes!Obey the Law!Look around the world tell me what you seeThere’s people everywhere just fighting to be freeEverywhere you turn there’s violence coming downLet me ask you this right now do you feel it all aroundDon’t you ever wonder just what’s going onEverybody seems like they’ve come undoneDon’t you ever find yourself just standing there aloneLet me ask you this right now are you prayin’ for your soulDon’t you ever wonder yea where you might beFind yourself standing right there and then you’ll start to seeEvery time you hear the news coming across the wavesLet me tell you this right now they’ll take your life awayDon’t you ever wonderDon’t you try to seeDon’t you see the hate and the violence coming for you and meDon’t you ever wonder‘bout them people nowSittin’ there makin’ them laws makin’ us live ‘em nowNow they tell you ‘bout home land securityGot to watch for them terrorist hiding behind the treesDon’t you ever wonder when you’re looking aroundMaybe they’re telling us lies ‘cause there ain’t no terrorist aroundDon’t you ever wonder how to save your lifeEvery time you run away and try to hideBut the government they’ve got an eye on youNever going to let you know they’re watching you yeaDon’t you ever find yourself thinkin’ they’re lookin’ away…Don’t you ever find yourself just standing there then you’re runnin’ away…yea yea!Now I heard the newsman on the TV todayBetter hide the women and children awaySee there's trouble everywhere in this old landEverything's burning down across the landDon't you ever wonder what you're gonna doTrying to survive before they run you throughEverywhere you turn there's people running scaredRaise a fist into the air revolution's everywhereOooohhh yea yea!Oooooooooooooooooohhh yea!Copyright 2020 Digital Arts Records - All rights reserved