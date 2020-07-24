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Police State
American Revolution
American Revolution
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25 views • July 24, 2020
Police State
by Stanley Jay Tucker


Lay Down Your Arms!
Turn in Your Weapons!
Stay in Your Homes!
Obey the Law!

Look around the world tell me what you see
There’s people everywhere just fighting to be free

Everywhere you turn there’s violence coming down
Let me ask you this right now do you feel it all around

Don’t you ever wonder just what’s going on
Everybody seems like they’ve come undone

Don’t you ever find yourself just standing there alone
Let me ask you this right now are you prayin’ for your soul

Don’t you ever wonder yea where you might be
Find yourself standing right there and then you’ll start to see

Every time you hear the news coming across the waves
Let me tell you this right now they’ll take your life away

Don’t you ever wonder
Don’t you try to see
Don’t you see the hate and the violence coming for you and me

Don’t you ever wonder
‘bout them people now
Sittin’ there makin’ them laws makin’ us live ‘em now

Now they tell you ‘bout home land security
Got to watch for them terrorist hiding behind the trees

Don’t you ever wonder when you’re looking around
Maybe they’re telling us lies ‘cause there ain’t no terrorist around

Don’t you ever wonder how to save your life
Every time you run away and try to hide

But the government they’ve got an eye on you
Never going to let you know they’re watching you yea

Don’t you ever find yourself thinkin’ they’re lookin’ away…
Don’t you ever find yourself just standing there then you’re runnin’ away…yea yea!

Now I heard the newsman on the TV today
Better hide the women and children away

See there's trouble everywhere in this old land
Everything's burning down across the land

Don't you ever wonder what you're gonna do
Trying to survive before they run you through

Everywhere you turn there's people running scared
Raise a fist into the air revolution's everywhere

Oooohhh yea yea!
Oooooooooooooooooohhh yea!



https://StanleyJayTucker.com/revolution/
Copyright 2020 Digital Arts Records - All rights reserved
Keywords
revolutionwarnwoamericanstanley jay tucker
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Privacy Policy