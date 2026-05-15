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Impact of AI and Technocratic Governance, an interview with Brian McGlinchey
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As artificial intelligence becomes more advanced, how do people separate truth, manipulation, and perception in the digital age? The latest interview explores growing concerns surrounding AI-generated content, public trust, media influence, and the expanding role of technology in modern governance. The conversation raises questions about centralized control, information overload, and how fear and uncertainty can shape public behavior during major global events. Whether viewed as caution or evolution, the discussion highlights the rapidly changing relationship between technology, media, and society. Watch the latest interview for the full context and conversation.


#ArtificialIntelligence #DigitalControl #FutureOfMedia #PublicTrust #TechnocraticEra


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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