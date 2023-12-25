Create New Account
The Abie Story - How Dr Buttar Healed His Son
Vaxxed
The late Dr Rashid Buttar, MD was likely poisoned/murdered by Big Pharma to stop him from conducting yearly alternative medicine conferences. He died just one day after he announced an upcoming conference in 2023. He had developed a transdermal chelation cream which extracts mercury,. Hs Son lost his autism diagnosis after using it.

Keywords
autismcuringreversing

