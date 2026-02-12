Ricketts-Pillen Continuum of Betrayal: Nebraska Department of Economic and Demographic Replacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An examination of Nebraska’s Department of Economic Development traces its leadership from Pete Ricketts to Jim Pillen, highlighting refugee training programs, holdover staff continuity, grant-funded migrant integration, and interagency coordination with DHHS in 2025 workforce initiatives.
View the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/the-ricketts-pillen-continuum-of
#NebraskaDED #RickettsPillen #RefugeeTraining #NebraskaImmigration #StateEconomicPolicy
