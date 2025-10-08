BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Get Biblical Understanding #34 - Blessing
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
12 views • 2 days ago

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app


“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7


HEBREWS 7:1 For this Melchisedec, king of Salem, priest of the most high God, who met Abraham returning from the slaughter of the kings, and blessed him;


HEBREWS 11:20-21 By faith Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau concerning things to come. By faith Jacob, when he was a dying, blessed both the sons of Joseph; and worshipped, leaning upon the top of his staff.


JAMES 1:12 Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him.


JAMES 1:25 But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.


JAMES 3:8-10 But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison. Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude of God. Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing.


1 PETER 3:8-9 Finally, be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren, be pitiful, be courteous: Not rendering evil for evil, or railing for railing: but contrariwise blessing; knowing that ye are thereunto called, that ye should inherit a blessing.


REVELATION 1:3 Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep [hold fast] those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.


Our website: https://www.thebereancall.org

Store: https://store.thebereancall.org

