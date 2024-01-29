Create New Account
The Freedom Convoy Is Rolling Again and Trudeau Cant Stop Them This Time After Court Rules It Illegal to Use the Emergency Act to Stop Them
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

Canada is awaking and getting ready to rise once more as millions around the world say no to the World Economic Forum and the Globalists.

Its time to resist.

Source @RealWorldNews

canadafreedom convoytudeau-castro

