Al Gore’s CRAZED rant, Greta’s ‘fake’ arrest, & HARMFUL electric cars
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Glenn Beck


Jan 19, 2023

It’s been an interesting week for the environmentalist crazies. During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum yesterday, Al Gore went on an unhinged rant, saying that we’re ‘boiling the oceans,’ causing ‘rain bombs,’ and spreading xenophobia due to climate-related refugees. Plus, was Greta Thunberg’s recent arrest in Germany FAKE? And does the production process for electric cars actually HARM the earth more than gas-engine ones? Pat and Stu discuss all this, plus more…


Keywords
current eventspoliticsclimate changerantarrestal gorefakeglenn beckgermanyelectric carspatworld economic forumwefgreta thunbergstuproduction processharms the earth

