Al Gore’s CRAZED rant, Greta’s ‘fake’ arrest, & HARMFUL electric cars

Glenn Beck
Jan 19, 2023
It’s been an interesting week for the environmentalist crazies. During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum yesterday, Al Gore went on an unhinged rant, saying that we’re ‘boiling the oceans,’ causing ‘rain bombs,’ and spreading xenophobia due to climate-related refugees. Plus, was Greta Thunberg’s recent arrest in Germany FAKE? And does the production process for electric cars actually HARM the earth more than gas-engine ones? Pat and Stu discuss all this, plus more…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u44f8CpuKkc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.