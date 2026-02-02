Satellite images showing construction of protective shelters by Iran over areas at nuclear facilities in Netenze & Isfahan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satellite images showing the construction of protective shelters by Iran over areas at nuclear facilities in Netenze and Isfahan, which were subjected to strikes by the Israeli and US air forces in June last year.
The shelters prevent aerial surveillance of repair and restoration work in the complexes.