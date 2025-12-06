Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Epstein files - Trump furious, preview clip from '60 Minutes'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Epstein files

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tells 60 Minutes that President Donald Trump was furious she supported releasing the Epstein files. "He said that it was going to hurt people," she says.

For those that watch TV, this '60 Minutes' episode is scheduled to air on this Sunday, December 7, 2025, marking her first appearance since announcing her resignation from Congress.