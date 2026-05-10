NWO: A fake alien invasion to launch satan’s Vatican-led one world government (4)

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Credits to Tim Truth





US President Trump announced recently the UFO disclosure. Why? It’s for setting the stage for a fake alien invasion that will lead the Vatican to run the world.







