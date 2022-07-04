Dr. Vladimir Zelenko's Final Words To Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko discovered and created the "Zelenko Protocol" in the early days of 2020, today known as Z-Stack, which allowed him to save thousands of lives. Before his passing on June 30, 2022, Dr. Zelenko made sure his life's work and legacy would continue with the establishment of the Z Freedom Foundation which is co-chaired by Ann Vandersteel and Kevin Jenkins.
Original YouTube Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_kKMM2plf4
Dr. Zelenko's Freedom Foundation
https://www.zfreedomfoundation.com/
More from Dr. Zelenko
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com
Join us in our INSPIRED community on Locals for UNcensored content
https://inspired.locals.com