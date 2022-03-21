Miles Guo: Some Americans are complaining to us as the CCP is supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. We feel sorry for that, but we are citizens of the New Federal State of China

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3/18/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Some Americans are complaining to us as the CCP is supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. We feel sorry for that, but we are citizens of the New Federal State of China. We are different from the CCP, which cannot represent us Chinese. Also, it is Wall Street that has helped with the rise of the CCP. However, HK dollars and Renminbi will for sure end up being joss paper