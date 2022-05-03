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In God's Country. Jason at The Tyalgum General Store, 1st May 2022.
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At the Tyalgum General Store, 1st May 2022.
The Northern Rivers is God's Country.
Jason Bradshaw from The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter talks about the dangers of smart phones and how they are used to track your every move. Even when they're switched off!
Find more information from the CHD Oz Chapter here - https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/childrenshd
Telegram - https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD
Insta - https://www.instagram.com/childrenshealthdefenseaus/
BE A DEFENDER!
Join The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter.
Thank you to Tyalgum General Store for providing the venue and the awesome food from the Smokehouse.
Find them on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tyalgum-General-Store-438338396990176/
STAY FREE!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
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Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
The Northern Rivers is God's Country.
Jason Bradshaw from The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter talks about the dangers of smart phones and how they are used to track your every move. Even when they're switched off!
Find more information from the CHD Oz Chapter here - https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/childrenshd
Telegram - https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD
Insta - https://www.instagram.com/childrenshealthdefenseaus/
BE A DEFENDER!
Join The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter.
Thank you to Tyalgum General Store for providing the venue and the awesome food from the Smokehouse.
Find them on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tyalgum-General-Store-438338396990176/
STAY FREE!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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