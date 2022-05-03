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In God's Country. Jason at The Tyalgum General Store, 1st May 2022.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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At the Tyalgum General Store, 1st May 2022.

The Northern Rivers is God's Country.

Jason Bradshaw from The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter talks about the dangers of smart phones and how they are used to track your every move. Even when they're switched off!

Find more information from the CHD Oz Chapter here - https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/childrenshd

Telegram - https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD

Insta - https://www.instagram.com/childrenshealthdefenseaus/

BE A DEFENDER!

Join The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter.

Thank you to Tyalgum General Store for providing the venue and the awesome food from the Smokehouse.

Find them on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tyalgum-General-Store-438338396990176/

STAY FREE!

Join Roobs' Flyers:

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Thanks for watching.

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

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